Election Commission Reschedules Polling Dates In Haryana To Honor Bishnoi Community Traditions

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: In a move to respect cultural traditions and ensure voter participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, 2024. Consequently, the counting day for both the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections has been shifted from October 4 to October 8, 2024.

The decision was made in consideration of the Bishnoi community's centuries-old practice of observing the Asoj Amavasya festival, which is celebrated in memory of their revered Guru Jambheshwar. By aligning the election schedule with this important cultural event, the ECI aims to uphold the voting rights of the community while honoring their longstanding traditions.