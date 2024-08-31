Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786013https://zeenews.india.com/india/election-commission-revises-polling-dates-haryana-jk-assembly-elections-2024-2786013.html
NewsIndia
ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA

Election Commission Reschedules Polling Dates In Haryana To Honor Bishnoi Community Traditions

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: The decision was made in consideration of the Bishnoi community's centuries-old practice of observing the Asoj Amavasya festival, which is celebrated in memory of their revered Guru Jambheshwar.

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Election Commission Reschedules Polling Dates In Haryana To Honor Bishnoi Community Traditions

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: In a move to respect cultural traditions and ensure voter participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, 2024. Consequently, the counting day for both the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections has been shifted from October 4 to October 8, 2024.

The decision was made in consideration of the Bishnoi community's centuries-old practice of observing the Asoj Amavasya festival, which is celebrated in memory of their revered Guru Jambheshwar. By aligning the election schedule with this important cultural event, the ECI aims to uphold the voting rights of the community while honoring their longstanding traditions.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh