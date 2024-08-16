Election Commission’s Press Conference Today: To Announce Assembly Polls Dates For These States

The Election Commission of India is schedule to host a press conference on Friday at 3PM. During the conference, the ECI may announce the dates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, reported Zee news TV.

According to the agency’s invite cited by PTI, the names of the states is not specified, However the Assemble polls are due in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

The legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra are set to end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The Jharkhand legislative assembly's term will conclude in January 2025.

In accordance with the Supreme Court’s order, the Election Commission plans to schedule the Jammu and Kashmir Elections by September 30. If the elections happen this year, it will mark the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade, with the last elections taking place in 2014.

