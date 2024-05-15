'Election Fears Behind Delhi IT Office Fire...': Farooq Abdullah Accuses Modi Govt Of Cover Up

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government of burning the income tax office in Delhi to cover up their wrongdoings. "The Income Tax office in the national capital Delhi was burnt to erase wrongdoings as the government fears a defeat in the Lok Sabha elections," the National Conference President stated.

When asked by reporters about his speech on the fire incident at the IT department office in Delhi, Farooq Abdullah replied, "Yes, it was burnt down; haven't you seen that?" You should have seen it; it's gone viral all over. More importantly, why was the location where all of the files were stored where the raids took place burnt down? They know they are losing the Lok Sabha elections, and they will be questioned about it tomorrow."

Farooq Abdullah went on to say, "The Files kept at the home Minister's office, where the most important files are secured, were burned why because they want to hide their frauds" .

Farooq Abdullah said that the use of religion by political parties is not the problem, but rather the people who use religion for personal gain. Farooq Abdullah, pointing to PM Modi, said, "PM is using religion to save his chair".