‘Election Officer Surrendered To...’: Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Vote Fraud, Purvanchal ‘Hatred’

New Delhi: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday levelled massive allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of making Delhi the ‘crime capital of India.’ Speaking at a rally before the February 5 Delhi election, he blamed the BJP's neglect and ‘hatred’ for their 25-year absence from power in the city.

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of hating Delhi's people, saying, "BJP hates the people of Delhi. It is due to their hatred they have not returned to power in Delhi in the last 25 years." He assured residents that an AAP government would provide funds to RWAs for hiring private security guards in their areas.

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of vote fraud and neglecting Delhi's issues, making strong allegations during the press conference.

#WATCH | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "BJP has made Delhi the crime capital of India. There are robberies, chain snatchings, gang wars in Delhi; it has become difficult for women to get out of their houses. BJP hates the people of Delhi. It is due to their hatred… pic.twitter.com/WGLKDcAnQh — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

"The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying. He added that the Election Commission of India (ECI) assured action against such practices. "The local DEO and ERO should be suspended," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that an alarming number of fake vote cancellation applications have been submitted. "From December 15 to January 7, in just 22 days, 5,500 fake applications for vote cancellation have been submitted. This is a big scam. In the last 15 days, 13,000 applications have come. People listed in these applications have denied submitting them," AAP convenor said.

On rising crime, Kejriwal blamed the BJP-led central government. "Delhi has been made the crime capital by the BJP-led central government and Amit Shah. Robbery, dacoity, and gang wars are happening openly. People feel unsafe," he said. Kejriwal assured that an AAP government would provide funds to RWAs for hiring private security guards. "Our goal is not to replace the police," he clarified.

Addressing the Purvanchal issue, Kejriwal accused the BJP of dividing communities. "The BJP has become a protest party. I can put up a tent outside my house for them. There is no one more deceitful and hypocritical than them," he said. He alleged that BJP president JP Nadda called Purvanchalis "Rohingyas" in Parliament.

Kejriwal emphasised AAP's support for Purvanchalis. "We give the most tickets to Purvanchal people. We have done the most work in slum areas. The BJP hasn't done anything," he said.

He criticised the BJP for focusing on irrelevant issues instead of real concerns. "The BJP cannot create any issue. All their issues are backfiring. From morning to evening, they talk about me. Talk about the country and Delhi. Unemployment is at its worst. They don’t care about children and jobs, and that’s why no one is giving them votes," Kejriwal remarked.

