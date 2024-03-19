Election Quiz: Name Gujarat Chief Minister Who Was Killed By Pakistan In Aerial Attack?

NEW DELHI: As the electioneering heats up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, a haunting incident from history casts a stark reminder of Pakistan's audacious act during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The chilling account revolves around the merciless downing of a civilian aircraft carrying Balwant Rai Mehta, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, allegedly for breaching Pakistan's airspace.

The Ill-Fated Journey

On September 19, 1965, amid the intense conflict between India and Pakistan, Balwant Rai Mehta, a prominent Congress leader, embarked on a journey aboard a Beechcraft Model 18 aircraft. Accompanied by his wife, Saroj, a journalist, and three aides, Mehta set out for Mithapur, near the Indo-Pak border in the Rann of Kutch.

A Deadly Encounter

As the flight progressed, tragedy struck. Flight Lt A I Bukhari and Flying Official Qais Hussain, tasked with investigating a 'suspicious' radar contact, intercepted the aircraft near Bhuj in Gujarat. Ignoring signals indicating its civilian nature, Hussain unleashed a fatal barrage, sending the plane spiralling down in flames.

A Heartbreaking Fallout

The aftermath was devastating. Forty-six years later, the pilot responsible, haunted by the weight of his actions, reached out to the daughter of the aircraft's chief pilot Jahangir Engineer - one of the celebrated pilots of the Indian Air Force, expressing remorse for the irreparable loss. Yet, no formal apology ever emerged from Pakistan, leaving wounds unhealed and justice unrealized.

Despite the passage of time, crucial questions linger. Why did the Pakistani military, in its pursuit of glory, target a civilian aircraft? Why did apologies elude the victims' families for decades? The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by innocent lives amid the tumult of war. Balwant Rai Mehta and his companions were not mere casualties; they were symbols of a nation's aspirations and dreams, tragically extinguished in the flames of conflict.

Seeking Closure

As the nation grapples with the memories of the past, there remains a yearning for closure -for acknowledgement, for accountability, and the recognition of the lives lost to the brutality of war. Only then can true healing begin, and the echoes of history find solace in embracing justice.