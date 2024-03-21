Election Quiz: Who Is The Shortest Serving Prime Minister Of India?

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister of India holds a pivotal position in the country's political landscape. As the head of government, the Prime Minister wields significant authority and is responsible for leading the nation's executive branch. Over the years, India has seen several Prime Ministers, each leaving their mark on the nation's history and politics.

Gulzarilal Nanda: India's First Interim PM

Among the list of Prime Ministers, Gulzarilal Nanda stands out for his remarkably short tenure. Serving as the interim Prime Minister of India for two brief periods, Nanda's leadership spanned only 13 days each time. His interim roles came in the wake of the deaths of two prominent leaders, Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 and Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966.

A Congress Veteran And Freedom Fighter

Gulzarilal Nanda's legacy extends beyond his brief stints as Prime Minister. A seasoned politician and a dedicated freedom fighter, Nanda's contributions to Indian politics are noteworthy. Despite his affiliation with the Indian National Congress, Nanda displayed a principled stance, even resigning from the party over ideological differences, notably during the Emergency period.

Champion Of Labour Rights And Socialist Ideals

Nanda's early involvement in the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership shaped his political ideologies. His advocacy for labour rights, evidenced by his role in establishing the Majdoor Mahajan Sangh, underscored his commitment to socialist principles. Moreover, his participation in international conferences further reinforced his dedication to implementing socialist policies in India.

Anti-Corruption Crusader

Assuming office during tumultuous times, Nanda faced significant challenges, including food crises and political volatility. Despite encouragement to retain the Prime Ministership after Lal Bahadur Shastri's demise, Nanda's reluctance stemmed from his principled stand against power politics. His short tenures limited his ability to enact lasting changes, yet he remained vocal against corruption, exemplifying his rigid adherence to principles.

Legacy And Controversies

Gulzarilal Nanda's principled persona earned him respect but also invited controversy. His anti-corruption stance and unwavering socialist beliefs clashed with prevailing political dynamics, leading to his replacement by the Congress party. Despite his contributions, Nanda's uncompromising stance and perceived impracticality contributed to his eventual downfall as a political leader.

Gulzarilal Nanda's legacy is one of principled leadership and unwavering commitment to socialist ideals. Despite his brief tenure as Prime Minister, Nanda's contributions to Indian politics, particularly in championing labour rights and combating corruption, stand as a testament to his integrity and dedication to public service.