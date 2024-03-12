Election Quiz: Who Was The Veteran Congressman Who Served Twice As Acting Prime Minister Of India?

New Delhi: Gulzari Lal Nanda, a pivotal figure in India's political history, is remembered as the country's second and shortest-serving Prime Minister. His tenure, though brief, was marked by his steadfast leadership during transitional periods. Born on July 4, 1898, in Sialkot, Nanda's early life was shaped by his commitment to India's freedom struggle, which he joined shortly after becoming an economics professor.

Political Ascent

Nanda's political journey began in the legislative assembly and culminated in his role as a parliamentarian, representing Gujarat's Sabarkantha constituency. Following Jawaharlal Nehru's death on May 27, 1964, Nanda was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister, a role he held until Lal Bahadur Shastri's appointment on June 9, 1964.

Nanda reassumed the prime ministerial role after Shastri's untimely demise in January 1966, serving until Indira Gandhi's election later that month.

Beyond his prime ministerial duties, Nanda was instrumental in shaping labor policies and played a significant role in the Planning Commission.

Gulzari Lal Nanda's political career, though highlighted by his short-lived prime ministerial terms, left an indelible mark on India's governance and its path towards development.