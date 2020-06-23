Elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor for all 3 municipal corporations in Delhi on June 24

New Delhi: Polls to elect mayors of all three municipal corporations in Delhi will be held on June 24. The election will take place at the MCD Civic Centre. This is perhaps for the first time that mayoral elections for the three civic bodies will be held on the same day. The polls were delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) each have 104 councilors, while the smaller East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has 64 wards members. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a clear majority in all three municipal corporations.

Notably, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south, and east Delhi municipal corporations in 2012. The outgoing mayors are Avtar Singh (NDMC), Sunita Kangra (SDMC) and Anju Kamalkant (EDMC). The three municipal corporations in Delhi are controlled by the BJP.

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being for open category.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had announced in a tweet that Jai Prakash, Nirmal Jain, and Anamika Mithlesh are the candidates for the mayoral posts of the north, the east and the south corporations respectively.

The last date to file nominations for the elections was June 17.