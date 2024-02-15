Electoral Bond Donations: BJP Received Rs 5,271 Crores In 6 years, Over 5 Times More Than Congress

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has given a major ruling on the electoral bond today. It has banned the electoral bond with immediate effect. It has also stopped the issuance of new bonds. Moreover, it has directed the SBI (State Bank of India) to share the details of the donations received so far. SBI has to submit this information to the Election Commission by March 6. By March 13, all the data has to be posted on the Election Commission's website. This will reveal the amount and source of donations to each party. Let us find out how much each party has received through the electoral bond till now.

How Much Money Came From Electoral Bond?

The report of Analysis of Donations to Registered Recognized Political Parties (ADR) has analysed the donations received by 31 political parties in the last 6 years. The ADR report says that political parties got more than 16,437 crore rupees as donations. Out of this, 9,188 crore rupees came as electoral bonds, which is nearly 55 percent of the total donations.

Electoral Bond Vs Corporate Donation

There was a 743 percent rise in donations through electoral bonds between the financial year 2017-18 and 2021-22. On the other hand, corporate donations increased by only 48 percent. During this period, national and regional parties got about 9,188 crore rupees. Whereas, corporate donations were around 4,614 crore rupees.

BJP Got More Than Three Times The Money

The ADR report shows that BJP got more than three times the donation from the electoral bond than the total of all other national parties. In 6 years, BJP got more than 5,271 crore rupees as donations through electoral bonds, which is about 52 percent of the donations through electoral bonds. While the rest of the national parties got only 1,783 crore rupees as donations through electoral bonds.

How Much Did Congress Earn From Bonds?

Congress was second in this matter. It got more than 952 crore rupees as donations through electoral bonds. Mamata Banerjee's party AITC was third. It got more than 767 crore rupees as donations through electoral bonds.

Which Party Has Received Highest Donations?

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got 89 percent of its total donations through electoral bonds. BJD got 622 crore rupees as donations from electoral bonds. After that, DMK got 431 crore rupees through electoral bonds. Then, TRS was next, which got 383 crore rupees from electoral bonds. Whereas, YSR Congress got more than 330 crore rupees.