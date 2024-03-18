NewsIndia
ELECTORAL BONDS CASE

Electoral Bonds Case LIVE Updates: SBI Set To Disclose Unique Numbers Following SC Order

Hearing on the disclosure of electoral bonds data by the State Bank of India is underway at the the Supreme Court of India. A five-bench of the SC led by CJI DY Chandrachud is hearing the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on Monday reprimanded the State Bank of India (SBI) for its selective non-disclosure of crucial ‘alpha-numeric information’ pertaining to electoral bonds. "Asked SBI to disclose all conceivable information on electoral bonds, including bond numbers. Let SBI not selectively release electoral bond details, want all information disclosed," news agency PTI quoted SC as saying.

The apex court’s five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized that the SBI is obligated to provide complete transparency regarding the electoral bonds, including details such as the unique numbers that link donors to the recipient political parties. The bench, which also includes Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, resumed the hearing on the electoral bonds case on Monday.

This follows a stern notice issued by the court to the SBI on Friday, demanding an explanation for the bank’s failure to disclose the unique alphanumeric identifiers as previously directed by the court.

Here are the live updates on the SC hearing on the Electoral Bond data case:

11: 30 am: The Supreme Court has reiterated its directive to the State Bank of India (SBI) to reveal the unique identifiers of Electoral Bonds in line with the court’s decision.

The SBI has consented to comply with this order.
The apex court has requested the Chairman of SBI to submit a sworn statement by March 21 to confirm the full disclosure of all details.

11:25 am: SC refuses hearing on unlisted pleas of industry bodies, ASSOCHAM and CII in electoral bonds case.

DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!