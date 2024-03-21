New Delhi: In a strong retaliation to Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Rahul Gandhi should clarify the source of the Rs 1,600 crore he referred to as 'hafta vasooli'.

In response to Rahul Gandhi, who had referred to the bonds as 'hafta vasooli', "Gandhi also received Rs 1,600 crore. He should clarify where he got that 'hafta vasooli' from. We assert that it's a transparent donation, but if he labels it as vasooli, he should provide details," Shah said in a video posted on his X account.

Assuring one and all, Amit Shah sternly said, "I assure you, once the details are out, the INDIA alliance will find it hard to face the public."

"Electoral bonds were introduced to end the domination of black money in Indian politics, they were brought to eradicate black money... Now the scheme has been scrapped and I fear the return of black money," Shah said. He further stated that there should be reforms regarding the electoral bonds, rather than scrapping it.

"I believe that rather than scrapping it, there should be reforms, but it does not hold any significance, as the apex court has given itsverdict and I respect that," he added.

"But my personal opinion is that bonds had almost ended black money in politics. This is why the entire INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, was against the bonds and they wanted the old system of cut money to rule over politics once again," the senior BJP leader stated.

Electoral Bond Scheme

The Electoral Bond Scheme served as a means for political parties in India to receive funds while keeping the donor's identity undisclosed. However, the Supreme Court, in a February ruling, invalidated the Central Government's Electoral Bond Scheme and instructed the State Bank of India to halt the issuance of Electoral Bonds promptly.

Adhering to the Supreme Court's directive, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently published data regarding electoral bonds on its official website. This information, provided by the State Bank of India (SBI), encompasses specifics concerning these electoral bonds.