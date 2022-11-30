Elephant chases off group of people in Assam's Goalpara, watch viral video

GOALPARA: A group of people in Rongjuli in Goalpara in Assam, on Tuesday evening, chased off a herd of elephants away from a residential area. The elephants, from the nearby jungle area, had made their way to the residential area and damaged paddy crops. They had come in search of food and shelter as per an ANI report. After that, one of the elephants attempted to chase off the people who were trying to shoo the wild tusker.

Earlier, in Assam, a wild tusker was found dead in the Goalpara district, a forest official said. According to police, locals spotted the carcass of an elephant in a paddy field in the Joyramkuchi area under the Lakhipur forest range in the lower Assam district and informed forest officials. As per the locals, a herd of wild elephants probably came out from the forest in search of food. The Lakhipur Forest Range Officer, Dhruba Dutta speaking about the incident said, "the exact cause of the elephant`s death is yet to be ascertained".

#WATCH | A wild elephant chases off people while they attempted to chase it away from a residential area last evening in Rongjuli, Goalpara in Assam



Locals say that a herd of around 40 wild elephants from a nearby jungle took shelter here in search of food & damaged paddy crops.

About the possibility of death by electrocution, Dutta said, "We have not found any electricity connection in this paddy field, so there is no question about electrocution".

