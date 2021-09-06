Elgar Parishad case: Bombay High Court extends Varavara Rao’s interim bail till September 25

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday (September 6) extended the interim bail granted to 82-year-old poet-activist Varavara Rao till September 25.

The court said that Rao, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad case and is out on interim bail on medical grounds in February, need not surrender to Taloja prison authorities till September 25.

The court adjourned the matter till September 24 for the next hearing.

Rao was scheduled to return to judicial custody on September 5. But, last week, the activist, through lawyer R Sathyanarayanan and senior counsel Anand Grover, filed an application seeking extension of the bail.

Rao had also sought permission to stay in his hometown Hyderabad while out on bail, saying he found living in Mumbai and accessing health facilities here unaffordable.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is conducting a probe into the case, opposed Rao's plea for the extension of medical bail and to shift to Hyderabad from Mumbai, saying his medical reports did not indicate that he suffers from any serious medical ailment.

In its affidavit filed before the HC on Monday, the NIA said, "The medical reports filed by the applicant do not disclose any major ailment which necessitates him to take treatment at Hyderabad, neither it forms a ground for further extension (of bail)."

The NIA, in its affidavit, further said the Taloja prison, located in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, had adequate health care facilities and Rao can be provided with the "best medical facilities" there.

The probe agency also said Rao should not be granted bail extension and should not be allowed to shift to Hyderabad as he is accused of committing a "serious" offence.

The HC agreed that Rao needn't surrender till September 25, but added that he must continue adhering to the bail conditions until then, including staying within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai NIA court.

The activist contended that if he returned to custody in the Taloja prison, which was not equipped to cater to his medical problems, his health would certainly deteriorate and he might die.

