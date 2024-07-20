Elite Para-Special Forces Among 3,000 Additional Troops Rushed To Jammu Amid Terror Spike

The recent surge in terror attacks has proved to be a real headache for the armed forces, especially with 40% of attacks taking place inside the Jammu region, which was never a target of the terrorists. The Doda attack was the sixth major terror incident in Jammu this year after Kathua. This shows that terrorists have opened a new front against the Indian forces. To eliminate the terrorists, the army has deployed additional forces in the district.

Para Forces Among Additional Deployment

As per reports, the Indian Army has deployed an additional 3,000 soldiers in the Jammu region to tackle the terrorists who are likely to be present in the Pir Panjal range. The additional deployments include a brigade headquarters, three infantry battalions and some teams of the elite Para-Special Forces. Additional troops from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are also being deployed.

Coordinated Operations

Latest reports indicate the presence of over 50 foreign terrorists that might include retired Pakistan Army regulars of the Special Service Group (SSG) and terrorists well-trained in guerilla warfare. These well-trained terrorists are armed with modern weapons like MP-4 assault rifles, steel-core bullets and highly-encrypted communication equipment. Also, a Steyr AUG – an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle has been recovered from the infiltrating terrorists' body. Thus, to eliminate them, the army is conducting 'a series of joint and coordinated operations' with the J&K Police to eliminate these terrorists.

Terror Hideouts In Pir Panjal

These terrorists are believed to have infiltrated India months ago and they are believed to have been getting support from the local overground workers. They have recced the area for months and are now well aware of the hilly terrain and their hideouts where they retreat after carrying out ambushes on army teams.