'Elon Musk Applying For UPSC Under EWS Quota': Memes Galore As Puja Khedkar Row Opens 'Pandora Box' Of Fake Quota Claims By IAS/IPS

Puja Khedkar row has not died down but the incident has allegedly exposed how aspirants have been gaming the prestigious Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. While Puja Khedkar may have shot into the headlines for her alleged VIP demands and arrogant behaviour, she later faced multiple allegations including that of fooling the UPSC using fake OBC and disability quota. However, it seems that the Khedkar case is just the tip of the iceberg. Netizens are quick to dig up old UPSC results and successful aspirants who allegedly used fake quota claims to get selected as IAS or IPS.

This also led to a meme fest on X with users sharing hilarious jokes. Take a look at some of the alleged exposes and memes:

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़

एलॉन मस्क ने किया UPSC के लिए पंजीकरण। EWS कोटे से फॉर्म भरने की ख़बर। गुप्त सूत्रों के मुताबिक वो IAS बन कर फुल टाइम एक्टिंग, गर्मियों की छुट्टियों में नेता और शनिवार और रविवार को सरकारी बाबू बन कर देश सेवा करने का करेंगे अभिनय और जब हमारे पत्रकार ने उनसे ऑफ… pic.twitter.com/P18SJ5nA9O — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) July 15, 2024

Big Scam Revealed



The Details and Proofs of many IAS/IPS Officers who Misused the Reservation Quota and Qualified for the UPSC



A Detailed Thread pic.twitter.com/ZfglUoPuHF July 15, 2024

4) Anu Beniwal (IPS)

Quota - EWS



Her father was also an IPS officer, and they themselves have been selected through the EWS quota. It is strange that despite being the child of an IPS officer, they were selected under the EWS quota. pic.twitter.com/YddCWpHNDN — Ayussh Sanghi (@ayusshsanghi) July 15, 2024

#WeStandWithPratikPatel



लक्ष्मण तिवाड़ी पहले IPS थे। फिर EWS कैटेगरी का सर्टिफिकेट लिया और IAS बन गए।#UPSCscam

Laxman Tiwari despite being an IPS Officer chose EWS category in 2020 UPSC exam and became an IAS officer. #UPSCscam pic.twitter.com/czouRHXdWp — Ranjay yadav (@RanjayK86) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, a letter has now come to light where the Maharashtra government hospital rejected Khedkar's disability certificate request after her medical check-up that found her fit. Khedkar has allegedly claimed physical disability quota including mental illness to clear the UPSC exam and get the IAS posting. She allegedly also skipped six medical tests by AIIMS that included an MRI to verify her disability claims.

मैम का नाम नितिका खंडेलवाल है , मैम का सिलेक्शन 2014 में VD कैटेगरी के अंतर्गत हुआ , लेकिन अगर आप मैम का यूट्यूब चैनल देखेंगे तो बिना चश्में के कंटेंट क्रिएशन करते हुए देख सकते हैं , यहां भी बिना चश्में के ड्राइविंग टेस्ट पास कर रहीं है ।

क्या मैम कोई लेंस यूज करती हैं ? क्या मैम… pic.twitter.com/Ha5WTlHCjS — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) July 14, 2024

Despite a negative report from the Central Administrative Tribunal, Khedkar mysteriously got the joining letter from the IAS and no one opposed it. Now, the Central has appointed a one-member panel to look into the allegations.

On the other hand, the netizens claimed on X that several sitting IAS/IPS conned the UPSC using fake quota claims that included the EWS, SC/ST and OBC, OBC Non Creamy-Layer quota categories. This has raised serious questions about the credibility and the selection process of the uber-competitive exam. The recent revelations show that hard-working and deserving individuals might have lost their seats due to these alleged fake quota claimants. While these allegations are subject to investigations, but on social media, these have created a stir and the government might look to reform the selection process to weed out irregularities.