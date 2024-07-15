Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766771
NewsIndia
UPSC

'Elon Musk Applying For UPSC Under EWS Quota': Memes Galore As Puja Khedkar Row Opens 'Pandora Box' Of Fake Quota Claims By IAS/IPS

UPSC Quota Row: Netizens are quick to dig up old UPSC results and successful aspirants who allegedly used fake quota claims to get selected as IAS or IPS.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Elon Musk Applying For UPSC Under EWS Quota': Memes Galore As Puja Khedkar Row Opens 'Pandora Box' Of Fake Quota Claims By IAS/IPS

Puja Khedkar row has not died down but the incident has allegedly exposed how aspirants have been gaming the prestigious Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. While Puja Khedkar may have shot into the headlines for her alleged VIP demands and arrogant behaviour, she later faced multiple allegations including that of fooling the UPSC using fake OBC and disability quota. However, it seems that the Khedkar case is just the tip of the iceberg. Netizens are quick to dig up old UPSC results and successful aspirants who allegedly used fake quota claims to get selected as IAS or IPS.

This also led to a meme fest on X with users sharing hilarious jokes. Take a look at some of the alleged exposes and memes:

Meanwhile, a letter has now come to light where the Maharashtra government hospital rejected Khedkar's disability certificate request after her medical check-up that found her fit. Khedkar has allegedly claimed physical disability quota including mental illness to clear the UPSC exam and get the IAS posting. She allegedly also skipped six medical tests by AIIMS that included an MRI to verify her disability claims. 

Despite a negative report from the Central Administrative Tribunal, Khedkar mysteriously got the joining letter from the IAS and no one opposed it. Now, the Central has appointed a one-member panel to look into the allegations.

On the other hand, the netizens claimed on X that several sitting IAS/IPS conned the UPSC using fake quota claims that included the EWS, SC/ST and OBC, OBC Non Creamy-Layer quota categories. This has raised serious questions about the credibility and the selection process of the uber-competitive exam. The recent revelations show that hard-working and deserving individuals might have lost their seats due to these alleged fake quota claimants. While these allegations are subject to investigations, but on social media, these have created a stir and the government might look to reform the selection process to weed out irregularities. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?