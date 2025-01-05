Elon Musk Criticizes George Soros' Presidential Medal Of Freedom Honor; Calls It 'Travesty'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has openly criticised US President Joe Biden’s decision to award George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and founder of the Open Society Foundations, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Musk’s comment on social media platform X was direct and strong: “A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom.”

On Saturday, President Biden announced the 2025 honorees for the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom. The award, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States, was bestowed upon 19 individuals from diverse fields such as politics, philanthropy, sports, and the arts.

Among the recipients were notable figures like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football legend Lionel Messi, and celebrated actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington.

Soros, known for his global philanthropic efforts, was acknowledged for his work in promoting democracy, human rights, education, and social justice worldwide. The White House official statement praised Soros for his commitment to these causes through his Open Society Foundations.

While some praised Soros for his contributions to global society, the decision to honor him has sparked intense debate and criticism, particularly from conservative circles. Elon Musk, among others, condemned the move, referring to it as a “travesty.”

Musk's statement reflects the ongoing polarization surrounding Soros, who is a prominent donor to Democratic causes. Many Republicans have long accused him of using his vast wealth to influence political landscapes, not only in the U.S. but across the globe.

This criticism is rooted in Soros' involvement with political activism, with detractors often framing him as a key figure in Democratic Party funding and as someone who has used his influence to further specific ideological agendas.

In response to Musk's comments and others in the GOP, the Biden administration defended the recipients, arguing that they were all individuals who represent core American values and who have made significant contributions both domestically and internationally.

President Biden remarked that these individuals “defend the values of America, even when under attack.”

The debate over Soros’ honor extends beyond the United States. The philanthropist’s Open Society Foundations, which work on issues such as governance and human rights, have been met with criticism in several countries. In Hungary, Soros has been a frequent target of political attacks, and Russia has also targeted his initiatives as part of efforts to stifle foreign influence in its domestic affairs.