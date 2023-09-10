Elon Musk, the enigmatic entrepreneur, has a life that extends far beyond his business ventures and public persona. As we eagerly anticipate the release of his forthcoming biography, which promises to delve into the intricate details of his journey, another intriguing aspect of Musk's life has recently emerged. This revelation pertains to a previously undisclosed child, shedding light on a lesser-known dimension of the tech mogul's life—a personal side that often remains hidden behind the scenes.

The Musk Dynasty:

Elon Musk, a man of many talents and titles, is also a father of an expansive family. He currently boasts ten children, a fact that has only recently come to the public's attention. This revelation adds an extra layer of intrigue to the life of the visionary entrepreneur.

Tau:The Latest Addition:

Among Musk's brood is his third child, Techno Mechanics, affectionately referred to as Tau. While specific details surrounding Tau's birthdate and location remain closely guarded secrets, the child's very existence has been revealed, leaving us with questions and curiosity.

Musk's Connection with Grimes:

Tau's arrival is the result of Musk's prior romantic involvement with Canadian musician Claire Boucher, professionally known as Grimes. Their love story unfolded between 2018 and 2022, and although their relationship dynamics may have shifted, the bond formed through their shared child persists.

Siblings Before Tau:

Tau is not the first child of Musk and Grimes. Prior to Tau's birth, the couple celebrated the arrival of two other offspring. X A E Xii (referred to as X) entered the world in May 2022, while their second child, a daughter named Y, was born in December 2021 through surrogacy.

A Broader Family Portrait:

Elon Musk's venture into parenthood transcends his relationship with Grimes. He is also the father of six children from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson. This extensive and diverse family serves as a testament to Musk's multifaceted life.

Biographical Insights Await:

Beyond his thriving career and the expansive family he nurtures, Elon Musk's life is set to be examined in meticulous detail in his forthcoming biography. Penned by accomplished journalist Walter Isaacson, the book has already generated significant buzz, earning bestseller status on Amazon due to pre-orders. The biography promises to offer an all-encompassing view into the intricate and captivating life of this visionary entrepreneur, shedding light on the layers that make up Elon Musk.