Elvish Yadav Confesses To Ordering Snake Venom As 'Recreational Drug' For Noida Rave Party: Sources

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has admitted the allegations of using of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party in Uttar Pradesh's Noida four months ago, sources said to Zee News television. Yadav also admitted that he was in contact with other accused in the case, police sources said to Zee News. The Controversial YouTuber was arrested on Sunday by Noida police in connection with a probe into the case. He was then taken to a special court in Surajpur, which decreed a 14-day judicial custody for the 26-year-old internet personality, according to reports.

Yadav was listed among six individuals in an FIR filed at the Sector 49 police station in Noida on the 3rd of November the previous year. The other five, identified as serpent tamers, were apprehended in November and have since been released on bail, as per official statements.

The case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, along with sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 284 (reckless handling of poison), and 289 (reckless behavior towards animals) of the Indian Penal Code, the police informed.

Additionally, the police have incorporated charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Yadav, who hails from Gurugram in Haryana.

“Elvish Yadav was summoned for an inquiry regarding the case. His arrest followed the discovery of substantial evidence, including that pertaining to the NDPS Act. The investigation is ongoing,” stated Vidya Sagar Mishra, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida.

The Noida police have disclosed that during their investigation, they gathered samples which a forensic lab has verified as snake venom.

“A Sector 20 police station team, which was assigned the investigation, has apprehended the accused,” shared Additional DCP of Noida, Manish Mishra, with PTI.

The case was initially handled by the Sector 49 police station but was later transferred to the Sector 20 station, he further mentioned.

Yadav was presented to the Remand Magistrate’s special Sunday court this past afternoon, where he was sentenced to a 14-day jail term, the police confirmed.

Subsequently, the YouTuber was confined to the Luksar jail in Greater Noida, added the police.

Yadav has consistently denied any involvement in the case and has previously been interrogated by the police.

Following the registration of the FIR at the Sector 49 police station, based on a complaint by a People For Animals (PFA) official, the sub-inspector in charge was reassigned shortly thereafter.

On the 3rd of November, five individuals were detained at a banquet hall in Sector 51, and nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued from them, along with the confiscation of 20 ml of suspected snake venom.

The police clarified that Yadav was not at the banquet hall during the incident and that his involvement in the case, particularly concerning the recreational use of snake venom, was under investigation.

Maneka Gandhi, the PFA chairperson and a BJP leader, has accused Yadav of illegally trading snake venom and has called for his immediate detention.

On the 4th of November, Yadav was temporarily detained for questioning by the police in Kota, Rajasthan, while traveling with friends, but was released shortly after.