Elvish Yadav Exclusive Interview: 'Mein To Khud Shock Hogya... Rave Party Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi'

In an exclusive interview, popular YouTuber and influencer Elvish Yadav has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged organization of the Noida rave party, where snake venom and various drugs were seized. Yadav, who has been named in the FIR filed by PFA activist Gaurav Gupta, expressed his astonishment at the accusations and declared his willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.

"I am myself shocked," said Elvish Yadav as he addressed the allegations against him. The YouTuber maintained that he was in Mumbai during the time in question and firmly distanced himself from any connection to the alleged rave party and the drug-related activities associated with it.

Yadav went on to clarify his whereabouts during the period under scrutiny, stating, "I have been out for the past one month. I was first in London, then in Scotland, and then in Mumbai." He stressed that the timing and location of his travels do not align with the allegations made against him.

Regarding the ongoing police investigation, Elvish Yadav expressed his full cooperation, stating, "I will cooperate in the police investigation." He reiterated his commitment to assisting the authorities in clearing his name from the accusations surrounding the Noida rave party.

Furthermore, Elvish Yadav categorically denied any involvement in the drug party or rave party business. He emphasized that the allegations have no basis and that he has no connection to such activities. The influencer's stance remains steadfast in proclaiming his innocence and asserting his commitment to addressing the matter legally.