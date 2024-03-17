Elvish Yadav Sent To 14 Days Of Judicial Custody

Yadav was one of six people named in a police station in Sector 49 First Information Report (FIR) that was filed on November 3, 2017. Officials say that although the other five accused were taken into custody, they are currently out on bail.

According to officials, the FIR was filed for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The matter was then moved from the Sector 49 police station to the Sector 20 police station so that it could be investigated further.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is sent to 14 days of Judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

"The accused was apprehended by a team from Sector 20 police station, which was handling the investigation," stated Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra to PTI.

Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT reality show winner, has been questioned by the police before and has denied any involvement in the matter. The FIR was filed at the local Sector 49 police station, which was overseen by a sub-inspector who was also reassigned.

An official from the animal rights organisation People For Animals (PFA) filed a complaint, which served as the basis for the filing of the FIR.

On November 3, nine snakes, including five cobras, were recovered from the possession of five people who had been arrested at a banquet venue in Sector 51. Additionally, 20 millilitres of suspected snake venom were also recovered.

Yadav was not at the banquet hall, as police made clear, and they are looking into his involvement in the larger case of using snake venom as a recreational drug. Maneka Gandhi, the PFA's chairperson and a BJP leader, accused Yadav of unlawfully selling snake venom and demanded YouTuber's arrest immediately.

Yadav was briefly detained for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota on November 4 while travelling in a car with companions, but he was eventually freed.