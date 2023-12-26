Email Bomb Threat Rocks RBI, Other Banks; FM And RBI Governor Asked To Resign

Mumbai: An email sender, who identified themselves as 'Khilafat India', threatened to blow up the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and two private banks in Mumbai on Tuesday, unless the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das stepped down from their positions. The email, which had the subject line "Breaking News" and was copied to several officials, claimed that 11 bombs were hidden in various locations in the city, including the RBI New Central Office Building in Fort, HDFC House at Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers at Bandra Kurla Complex. The email said that the bombs would go off at 1.30 pm if the demands were not met.

The email also accused the RBI, the Finance Minister, the RBI governor, and some other top bankers and ministers of being involved in the "biggest scam in the history of India". The email said that they had enough evidence to prove their allegations.

The Mumbai Police swung into action and searched all the locations mentioned in the email, but did not find any bombs or suspicious objects. The police have registered a case of criminal intimidation and are probing the origin and motive of the email. The police have also increased the security around the banks and the RBI office.

The RBI and the banks have not issued any official statement on the email threat so far. The Finance Minister and the RBI governor have also not reacted to the demand for their resignation.