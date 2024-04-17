NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday witnessed the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and called it an ''emotional moment''. After participating in an election rally in Nalbari, Assam, PM Modi expressed his sentiments, stating that the event on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami deeply moved him. In a heartfelt message shared on X in Hindi, PM Modi conveyed his emotions, expressing solidarity with millions of Indians who were touched by the grandeur of the Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya. He emphasized the historical significance of the occasion and extended his wishes for the blessings of the 'Surya Tilak' to infuse energy and inspiration into the nation.

"After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," PM Modi said in a post on X.

After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory. pic.twitter.com/QqDpwOzsTP April 17, 2024

During his address at the election rally in Nalbari, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the day, noting that Lord Ram had been enshrined in the Ayodhya temple after a wait of 500 years.

Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ram Lalla

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a remarkable event as the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla was anointed with a ray of sunlight, symbolizing the 'Surya Tilak' ritual. This intricate ceremony, performed at noon, involved a sophisticated arrangement of mirrors and lenses within the temple premises. A team of dedicated scientists, commissioned by the temple trust, orchestrated this marvel of precision and devotion, directing a precise beam of sunlight onto the idol's forehead. The ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony went on for about three minutes.

Scientific Marvel Behind The Sacred Ceremony

The 'Surya Tilak' ritual, orchestrated with precision and scientific expertise, symbolized the convergence of tradition and modernity. Through the intricate arrangement of mirrors and lenses, a divine radiance illuminated the idol's forehead, captivating the essence of devotion and spirituality. The culmination of this phenomenon, lasting approximately three minutes, marked a moment of profound significance in the hearts of devotees.

The manifestation of the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony evoked jubilant chants of 'Jai Shri Ram,' echoing not only in Ayodhya but also resonating across temples nationwide. Devotees celebrated with fervour, marking the first Ram Navami following the Pran Pratishtha of the idol by PM Modi in January. Ram Janambhoomi Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das provided insights into the elaborate preparations for Ram Navami, detailing the adornment of Lord Ram in vibrant attire and the ceremonial bathing with Panchamrit. The offering of 56 varieties of ''bhog parasad'' underscored the devout fervour of worshippers, while a multitude of devotees gathered at the temple, exemplifying a vibrant tapestry of devotion.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced in the early hours, drawing devotees from far and wide to partake in the sacred observance. The festivities were broadcast on LED screens across the city and streamed on social media platforms, facilitating widespread participation in this momentous occasion.