'Employ You As Safai Karamchari, IF...' : An IITian Dalit Boy Turned Mockery Into A Miracle And Got Into US National Lab System, Proving Pain Is Temporary

It's often said that those who work hard, often find their destination. They may face hurdles, discrimination and setback, but success awaits these challenges for them. Presented within a narrative that navigates through trials, determination, and achievement, Amogh Meshram, a resolute Dalit youth hailing from humble origins, has accomplished an exceptional feat by attaining a prestigious position within the esteemed framework of the US National Laboratory system. As he pursues his PhD at Arizona State University, his strides in the realm of Chemical Science and Engineering are nothing short of remarkable.

Amogh Meshram is on the brink of embarking on a role as a visiting researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden Colorado, potentially becoming a trailblazer within his community as the first to attain this remarkable distinction. His voyage, which began with facing disparagement and ridicule during his stint at IIT Bombay, culminates in his current triumph, painting a vivid portrait of tenacity and competence prevailing over adversity. Completing a five-year dual degree encompassing B.Tech and M.Tech in Chemical Engineering in 2017, he ventured to the US in 2019.

Originating from Maharashtra's Nagpur, from the Mahar community, Amogh's formative experiences, growing up in close proximity to a slum, have undoubtedly moulded his perspective and determination, reported Mooknayak. He has firsthand knowledge of the obstacles that often accompany lower socioeconomic circumstances. His initial education also transpired in Nagpur, encompassing his 10th and 12th grades. Reflecting on his family's financial hardships, Amogh recalls the challenges they encountered, which gradually began to ease after he reached the 6th grade.



Amogh Meshram recalled that his peers used to ridicule his lower scores, with classmates from upper-caste backgrounds nonchalantly suggesting that if he failed to find a job, they will employ him as a safai karamchari (janitor) in their companies. However, Amogh's dedication and resolve defied these discouragements, propelling him to pursue advanced studies in the USA. Enrolling in a doctoral program at Arizona State University, his research centered around studying the kinetics of iron ore reduction through H2, along with constructing lab-scale and industrial reactor models for H2 Direct Reduction. Presently, Amogh is in the final phases of completing his research and foresees obtaining his degree by November.