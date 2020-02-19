Employees of Karnataka STU likely to go on hunger strike on Thursday

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In Karnataka, several employees of the state transport undertakings, including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are likely to go a 24-hour hunger strike on Thursday.

In Karnataka, several employees of the state transport undertakings, including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are likely to go a 24-hour hunger strike on Thursday.

However, the bus services are not likely to be hit as All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has kept distance from the hunger strike.

The employees are likely to stage their protest at the Freedom Park and demand that the Karnataka government treat them as government employees.

Their demand gained momentum after the government of Andhra Pradesh in a recent move merged Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) thus making the bus corporation staff as government staff. The employees seek benefits, retirement and medical, like those of the government staff.

