Maharashtra

Employees of workers' union of BEST undertaking postpone their October 9 strike till October 14

Earlier, the BEST union workers had threatened a strike from October 9 pending fulfilment of their demands.

Employees of workers&#039; union of BEST undertaking postpone their October 9 strike till October 14

The employees belonging to the workers' union of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have postponed their proposed strike to October 14. Earlier, the BEST union workers had threatened a strike from October 9 pending fulfilment of their demands. But challenging this move, the undertaking went to the industrial court, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approached the labour court on Monday. The decision to strike will now be taken after the court hearing.

The next hearing will be held on Wednesday in Industrial court while the labour court will hear the matter on October 14. According to a member of the union meeting will be held after the hearing on October 14 and then a decision will be taken.

The BEST administration had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shiv Sena workers' union for salary hikes, wage agreement bonuses etc. However, the other union, the Samyumta Kaamgaar Kruti Samiti have not signed this MoU, preferring to place their demands independently before the administration.

Tags:
MaharashtraBESTBEST strikeBEST employees
