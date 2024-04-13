Empowering Kashmiri Youth: Voter Awareness Initiatives Sweep Lal Chowk Ahead Of LS Polls

The historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Kashmir was once a symbol of separatist ideology, often surrounded by fences and guarded by numerous security personnel day and night.

However, the scene has changed dramatically. With the parliamentary elections looming, Lal Chowk was abuzz today with Kashmiri youngsters, as the district election officer organized an election awareness program titled “My Vote, My Pride.” The aim was to elucidate the importance of voting, particularly to first-time voters in this election.

While Kashmir has historically witnessed boycott calls and strikes during elections, today saw the active participation of dozens of young boys and girls in this election nukkad. These youths view voting as their strength, believing that with the right information, their vote will be cast for the right candidate, steering the country in the right direction.

Malika, a young woman, emphasized, “Voting empowers us, and the government has given us the authority to vote. We should exercise this right. We'll vote for candidates who are honest and committed to the prosperity of Kashmir.”

Previously, Kashmir used to be heavily guarded by security personnel during elections, with separatists calling for strikes to boycott the electoral process. However, with the recent peace and development initiatives in the valley, there's growing interest among the populace, especially the youth and women, in understanding and participating in the democratic process.

Muhammad Burhan, a young voter, stressed, “It's crucial for first-time voters to understand the value of their votes. Every vote counts, and voting right can propel the country forward. Programs like these help people realize their power.”

To further foster awareness, the Election Commission has initiated election nukkad programs at busy places in every district of Kashmir. These initiatives aim to educate the public, especially the youth, about the importance of voting.

Zainab Zahir, a voter, asserted, “This awareness program is necessary. It should be conducted everywhere so even the illiterate become aware of voting. It's important that everyone votes.”

In collaboration with district officials, the Election Commission is organizing such programs across Kashmir, targeting areas with large youth populations.

Dr. Bilal Mahudin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, stated, “We organized this program at historic Lal Chowk to target young voters and ensure they understand the importance of voting. We aim to increase voter turnout, especially among the youth, as they are the key to strengthening democracy.”

In the last Lok Sabha elections, only 13% voting took place in Srinagar, prompting the administration to run awareness campaigns to improve voter participation. Street plays involving young voters were organized in Srinagar to help them understand the significance of their vote and make informed choices when selecting their representatives.