shopian

Encounter breaks out at Shopian's Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir; 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped inside orchard

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Amshipora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Saturday (July 18). At least 2-3 terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a house in the area.

Encounter breaks out at Shopian&#039;s Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir; 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped inside orchard
PTI photo

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Amshipora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Saturday (July 18). At least 2-3 terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a house in the area.

This is the second operation in the last 24 hours. 

According to reports, a joint team of Kashmir Police, 62 RR  and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the wee hours of Saturday in Amshipora village after forces received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces from the cowshed of the lone house in an orchard. 

The forces retaliated to the gunfire thus ensuing a gunbattle between the two sides.

On July 17, three terrorists, including a self-styled top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in the Kulgam district. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar at a press conference said one of the militants had been identified as Waleed Bhai, a commander of JeM and an IED expert, while the identity of the other two was being ascertained.

"Waleed Bhai had escaped from the cordon (of the security forces) four times so far. He was among the 12 most wanted militant commanders," he said, adding that the forces recovered a US-made M-4 carbine from him.

So far, the forces have neutralised at least 133 terrorists in Kashmir this year.

shopianJammu and KashmirAmshiporaEncounterJ&K policeKashmir PoliceTerrorism
