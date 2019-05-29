Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, one terrorist killed

At least one terrorist was killed when an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least two or three terrorists are believed to be trapped in Tazipora of Mohammadpora area of the district and gunfight is underway.

A joint team of 9 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation after inputs about the presence of terrorists in Zangalpora village of the district. The cordon and search operations turned into an encounter.

The mobile and internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.