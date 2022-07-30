New Delhi: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Wanigam Bala area in north Kashmir`s Baramulla district on Saturday (July 30, 2022) morning. The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

#Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of #Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 29, 2022

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces. There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

Over the last few months, there have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.