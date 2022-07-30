NewsIndia
BARAMULLA ENCOUNTER

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

"Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Wanigam Bala area in north Kashmir`s Baramulla district on Saturday (July 30, 2022) morning. The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces. There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

Over the last few months, there have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022