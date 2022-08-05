NewsIndia
KULGAM ENCOUNTER

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (August 5, 2022), police said. Official monitoring the operation said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kudwani after input about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

The official said as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces which were retaliated, and an encounter started.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of firing between terrorists and security forces. Sources said that two terrorists are trapped in the cordon.

It's pertinent to mention here it is the 77th encounter of this year. Earlier, in 76 encounters security forces managed to kill 127 terrorists out those killed terrorists 33 are Pakistani, however, 16 security personnel and 20 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu Kashmir with other security forces have also managed to arrest 60 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January this year and have also arrested 195 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.

Kulgam encounterKulgamJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceJ-KJ-K Police

