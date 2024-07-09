Advertisement
KASHMIR

Encounter Breaks Out In Doda Forests Where 2-3 Terrorists Are Trapped

There are inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area where search operation has been launched in Goli area.

|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Encounter Breaks Out In Doda Forests Where 2-3 Terrorists Are Trapped File Photo

Doda: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Goli-Gadi forests in upper reaches of Doda district this evening, according to reports. There are inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area where search operation has been launched in Goli area.

Further Details Are Awaited 

 

