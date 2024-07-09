Encounter Breaks Out In Doda Forests Where 2-3 Terrorists Are Trapped
There are inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area where search operation has been launched in Goli area.
Doda: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Goli-Gadi forests in upper reaches of Doda district this evening, according to reports. There are inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area where search operation has been launched in Goli area.
