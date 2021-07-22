Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, top Lashkar commander trapped

New Delhi: Security forces on Thursday (July 22) received input that at least two to three terrorists including top LET commander of the north Kashmir Fayaz War, have been trapped in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the area. Confirming the same, Kashmir police tweeted "#Encounter has started in the Warpora area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

"Earlier on the input of presence of terrorists in the warpora area a joint team of Police, 22RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation," a police officer said. He added, "The surrender option was also given to the trapped militants. Families of the trapped terrorists were called to spot to appeal the hiding terrorists to surrender However they refused to do the so."

Joint forces after clearing the area fired towards the house which was retaliated and exchange of fire begun. Top police officer said, "We have input that top LET commander of north Kashmir Fayaz War among the trapped terrorists."

Meanwhile, lights have been installed in the area and all entry and exit points are sealed so that trapped terrorists can’t escape taking advantage of darkness. Furthermore, mobile Internet services are suspended in the Sopore area as a precautionary measure.

This is the eighth encounter in the month of July in Kashmir valley. At least 15 terrorists have been killed in the last seven encounters in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the data proved by Jammu and Kashmir police, "Police along with Other security forces have killed 78 terrorists in valley this year so far. In these encounters, most of the terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT( 39 out of 78) followed by HM, Al-Badr, JeM and AuGH: IGP Kashmir."

Live TV