Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours of Monday.

News agency ANI reported that two to three terrorists are reportedly trapped in an area which has been encircled by security personnel. There are also reports of a gun battle currently on.

Pulwama is where the dastardly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy took place last Thursday. 40 troopers lost their lives in an attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). India has, once again, held Pakistan responsible for shielding, sheltering and supporting terrorist organisations even as it forces continue to violate ceasefire across the LoC.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)