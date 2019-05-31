close

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

The exchange of fire took place during the cordon and search operation at Dragad village in Zainapora area of the district.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of security forces early on Friday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped. 

The exchange of fire took place during the cordon and search operation at Dragad village in Zainapora area of the district. The operation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

On Thursday, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Sopore after getting inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area. Two terrorists are believed to be present in the Dangerpora village. Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched the search operation following the information about their presence.

As a precautionary measure, mobile internet service has been suspended in Sopore.

