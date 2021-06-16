Encounter breaks out in Srinagar's Naugam in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 terrorists trapped

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Wagura area of Naugam in outskirts of Srinagar in central Kashmir during late night on Tuesday (June 15). According to reports, at least two terrorists are believed to have been trapped by the forces.

The Kashmir zone police shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Encounter has started at Wagoora, Naugam area of #Srinagar. Two #terrorists trapped. Security forces on job. Further details shall follow."

A police officer said that a joint operation was laid by Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF after they received inputs of presence of terrorists in the area. He further added, "As the joint searching party encircled the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired on searching party which was retaliated resulting the encounter."

All the entry and exit points of the area is sealed and more reinforcements have been rushed to the spot. Forces have also installed strong lights in the area so as to stop terrorists from taking advantage of darkness to escape.