Encounter breaks out with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

An encounter broke out with terrorists on Wednesday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir after a cordon and search operation was launched.

The troops of 176 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kunzar Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were conducting the operations in Namalnar area of the district. During the operation, an encounter broke out with the terrorists.

An intermittent firing was going on when reports last came in.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.