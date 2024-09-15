Encounter Erupts In J&K’s Poonch; Top Terror Commander Trapped With Two Militants
An encounter has broken out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, where a top terror commander is trapped along with two militants.
An encounter is ongoing between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday morning. A top commander of a terror group is reportedly among the three militants trapped in the village.
A clash between security forces and terrorists is currently ongoing in the Pathanateer area of the Mendhar sector in Poonch, following gunfire reported last night.
Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the village after receiving intelligence on the presence of terrorists, PTI reported, citing an anonymous official. This led to the outbreak of a gunfight.
This is a developing story.
VIDEO | Visuals from Pathanateer area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists earlier today.
(Note: Visuals deferred by unspecified time.)
VIDEO | Visuals from Pathanateer area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists earlier today.
