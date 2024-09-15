Encounter Erupts In J&K’s Poonch; Top Terror Commander Trapped With Two Militants

An encounter is ongoing between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday morning. A top commander of a terror group is reportedly among the three militants trapped in the village.

A clash between security forces and terrorists is currently ongoing in the Pathanateer area of the Mendhar sector in Poonch, following gunfire reported last night.

Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the village after receiving intelligence on the presence of terrorists, PTI reported, citing an anonymous official. This led to the outbreak of a gunfight.

This is a developing story.