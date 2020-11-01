Encounter in J&K's Srinagar, search operation on for trapped terrorists

Kashmir: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rangreth area of Srinagar district on Sunday (November 1, 2020).

A joint team of security forces including Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in area and contact established with militants.

The Kashmir police on twitter informed about the development. The tweet read: "Encounter has started at #Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow."

— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 1, 2020

As per inputs one ot two terrorists are trapped in the area.

Further operations are on. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Pakistan forces yet again violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday (November 1) morning.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars at 7:30 AM along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's ceasefire violation and unprovoked shelling.