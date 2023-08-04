trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644832
Encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam: 3 Army Personnel Injured; Search Intensified

The joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF continues its efforts to neutralize the threat, making the situation tense in the region.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Three army personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir's Halan forest area. As the security forces intensified search operations to locate the hiding terrorists, additional reinforcements and a helicopter were deployed. The joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF continues its efforts to neutralize the threat, making the situation tense in the region.

*Injury of Three Army Personnel:*

Three army troopers sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Halan forest area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir.

*Search Operations Intensified:*

Following the incident, the security forces have intensified their search operations in the region to locate the hiding terrorists.

*Gunfight Breaks Out:*

The encounter was triggered when a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the woods of Halan.

*Retaliatory Encounter:*

As the security forces closed in on the suspected location, the terrorists opened fire on the searching party, leading to a retaliatory exchange of fire and the initiation of the encounter.

*Trapped in Cordon:*

According to inputs, two to three terrorists are currently trapped and hiding in the area.

*Additional Forces and Helicopter Deployed:*

In response to the injuries sustained by the three army soldiers during the initial firefight, more forces have been rushed to the spot. A helicopter has also been deployed to aid in locating the actual position of the hiding terrorists.

