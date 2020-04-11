हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter in Kulgam, ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Poonch in J&K

An encounter between security forces and terrorists at Damhal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district is underway, the Kashmir Zone Police said. 

File photo

Kulgam: An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists at Damhal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district, the Kashmir Zone Police said. 

Earlier, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district on Friday (April 10, 2020) night at 10.30 pm.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense mortar shelling along the LoC at Balakote and Mendhar sectors.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, officials said.

Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district as well.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army had carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. 

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated "effectively and strongly" to the ceasefire violation in Keran sector in Kupwara district this afternoon, with precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launchpads and ammunition dump across the LoC.

More details are awaited. 

Jammu and Kashmir
