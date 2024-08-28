Advertisement
Encounter in Kupwara: Security Forces Clash With Terrorists In Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter has erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. No casualties have been reported yet, and details are still emerging.

|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 10:30 PM IST|Source: PTI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tangdhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

The exchange of firing began at the Khushal Post in the Tangdhar area, near the Line of Control, they said.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said. Further details on the incident are awaited, they added

