हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Sopore, Bandipora & Baramulla in Kashmir valley

The first encounter started in Sopore and two encounters were reported later from Bandipora and Baramulla.

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Sopore, Bandipora &amp; Baramulla in Kashmir valley
PTI file photo

SRINAGAR: Two policemen and a civilian got injured on Thursday as security forces engaged in encounters with terrorists at three places in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities told IANS.

The first encounter started in Sopore and two encounters were reported later from Bandipora and Baramulla.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district following intelligence inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists who were in hiding in Mir Mohalla opened fire at the security forces.

"Security forces are carrying out the operation with caution as two civilians are reportedly inside the house from where the militants are firing at the security forces," a police officer said.

It is to be noted that Hajin was once regarded as a zone "liberated" from terrorists.

Another encounter started in Baramulla's Kandi area after security forces resumed a search operation on Thursday morning. The search operation was called on Wednesday evening due to darkness.

"As the search operation was resumed, militants fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter in Kandi," the officer said.

Meanwhile, a Station House Officer (SHO) and his security guard got injured on Thursday when a grenade was hurled by terrorists at security forces in Warpora area of Sopore.

"Both the policemen have been shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. The operation against the militants is going on," a police officer said.

A civilian also got injured in the encounter at Sopore town. He was admitted to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Mobile Internet service has been suspended in Sopore town by authorities as a precautionary measure.

(with IANS inputs)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSopore encounterBaramulla encounterm Bandipora encounter
Next
Story

Mayawati takes on Yogi Adityanath over his 'no riots in two years' claim

Must Watch

PT55S

Soldier martyred as Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri