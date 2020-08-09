हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sighanpor area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (August 9).

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sighanpor area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (August 9).

"An encounter has started at Sighanpor area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Talking to Zee Media, a police said that as a joint team of security forces cordoned  the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired upon the search team of security forces. The forces retaliated which triggered the encounter.

Police sources said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped inside the cordon. 

