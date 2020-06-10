हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Sugoo area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation. 

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian district

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Sugoo area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation. 

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKashmir encounterShopian encounterSugoo area encounter
