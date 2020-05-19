Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar's Nawakadal

An encounter broke out between a joint team of security forces and terrorists in Nawakadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 19).

Sources told Zee Media that the encounter started after security forces had a specific input about the presence of some terrorists at Nawakadal in old Srinagar city. As a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Forcecordoned off the area and located the house where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces thus triggering the encounter.

"An encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Sources claimed that two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists are trapped in the area but the security forces have decided to carry out searches in the morning. Internet service has been snapped in city as a precautionary measure.

Notably, this is the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar after a gap of around two years.