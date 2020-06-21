हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar

An encounter was underway between the security forces and terrorists in Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday (June 21).

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar

An encounter was underway between the security forces and terrorists in Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday (June 21).

The encounter started following a cordon and search operation by joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. Mobile Internet was snapped in Srinagar.

A top police official said, “We tried best to make them surrender and the families of the terrorists were bought to spot in order to appeal them to surrender but they refused." He added that as the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the terrorists started firing at security forces, thus triggering an encounter.

Police confirmed that exchange of fire between the joint team and the terrorists is going on. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter in Larkipora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.  The dead body of the terrorist has been recovered by the Indian army.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area, said a police official. The terrorists were hiding in orchards of the Larkipora area of Kulgam, which is on the border of Shopian-Kulgam.

