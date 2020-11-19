हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama district

An encounter broke out on Thursday between terrorists and security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. When last reports came in two to three terrorists were surrounded by security forces.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Parigam area. As the team approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

