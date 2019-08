Amid terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter took place on Saturday morning between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of the state.

At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in Warpora area of Sopore and one of them has been reportedly killed. The body has not been retrieved yet.

A joint operation was launched by the 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) Sopore in the area after the area was cordoned off.