Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

The encounter took place in Tarigam village of the district.

Encounter underway in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter broke out on Sunday between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter took place in Tarigam village of the district.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following the information about the presence of some terrorists there, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties on either side so far.

The affiliations and identification of the terrorists are yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

