Encourage India and China to resolve border row but won't directly interfere: Russia

New Delhi: Russia has said it encourages India and China to resolve Line of Actual Control (LAC) row but won't directly "interfere". Border tensions have increased between the two neighbouring countries especially after the Galwan incident of June in which India lost 20 of its soldiers.

Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Russian embassy in Delhi said, "Directly we are not recommending or advising do so or not do something..it up to both countries to decide. What we are doing.. it's not interference, it creating some sort of positive atmosphere."

Explaining further, "By and large, we are promoting this principle or political and diplomatic solution of disputes. We are adhering to that when it comes to dialogue with our Chinese friends, same we doing with Indian friends."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting. On the sidelines of the meet, he is expected to meet Chinese FM Wang Yi, the second in-person high-level political engagement between ministers of two countries. Last week defence ministers of India and China met on the sidelines of the SCO defence ministers meet.

Babushkin said, "You will always find statements of officials and experts supporting, the idea of peaceful coexistence, cooperation, partnership because eventually, sooner or later India and China will find a mutually acceptable solution for the border crisis."

Giving an example of its border dispute with China, Deputy Envoy said, "Russia had a very good experience in solution of border issues including with Chinese friends..it took us 40 years." He added, "We have no doubts that Indian and Chinese friends will also be able to do the same."

Russia has good relations with both India and China and when it comes to New Delhi, defence forms a key pillar of partnership. Asked if Russia will supply defence equipment to Pakistan, the deputy envoy said Moscow is "following the request and sensitivities of the Indian side".